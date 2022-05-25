Khloe Kardashian Comments On Her Relationship With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is sharing her side of the story. On Tuesday’s (May 24th) episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the Good American founder opened up about her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, since finding out he was fathering a child with Maralee Nichols.

Along with confirming the reports that she yelled “liar” during The Kardashians premiere in April, Kardashian said, “I’m now a viewer. And I'm like, ‘What the f—k is this bulls—t that I'm listening to?"”

She continued, commenting on how she feels about the basketball player now. “It’s sad because, like, there’s so many good sides to him as well, but no one gets to see those ’cause they’re all overshadowed by, like, the personal stuff that’s going on between him and I.” She said Thompson is “a good person,” but that he’s “not a good partner” for her.

“He’s always going to be in my life because of True, and he’s a great dad, and that’s all I really need to focus on,” she added.