Khloe Kardashian Hints At Possible Reconciliation With Tristan Thompson

It appears Khloe Kardashian isn’t ruling out getting back together with her ex-fiancé, Tristan Thompson. The Good American founder ended things with the basketball star in 2021, after it was revealed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

On Thursday’s (October 12th) episode of The Kardashians, Khloe addressed Tristan referring to her as his “person” during last week’s episode. "I don't know what five or 10 years will bring. If he's my person then he's meant to be my person,” she said.

She added, “But right now I'm not going to make my life any harder than it has to be, so I'm going to have as much of a seamless, fantastic co-parenting relationship as I can." The pair share two children together: five-year-old True and one-year-old Tatum.