Khloe Kardashian Is Struggling Through Pregnancy Process

Khloe Kardashian has been up front about wanting to grow her family with Tristan Thompson. The pair share True, who will turn 3 next month.

During the pandemic, it became clear to Khloe (and her sister Kim) that True needed a playmate. But because Tristan is spending most of his time in Boston, and with Khloe in L.A., it’s not easy for them to work on actually getting pregnant.

An insider told People: “Khloe is definitely frustrated at times. She really, really wants another baby and finds it hard to be patient. But she is trying to stay positive. She believes and hopes that it will happen this year.”

She recently told Sarah Hyland on her podcast that the pandemic messed things up. “… If you do need assistance in fertility, it's much more challenging during COVID,” she said. “They say, 'If you wanna make God laugh, tell him your plans.' So the one time I'm actually really trying to plan, God is saying, 'Uh uh, you can't make your plans like this!' “