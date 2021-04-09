Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Body Image Struggles, Celebs Respond

PRPhotos.com

Khloé Kardashian broke her silence over an unedited photo of her that went viral as she and her team struggled to have it removed. She posted a topless shot of herself, while discussing the intense pressure she feels to be perfect.

In her statement, she said: " Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered. The photo that was posted this week was beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working to hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared — no matter who you are."

Kardashian wrote that "the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and to meet other's standards of how I should look has been too much to bear."

“For those else who feel the constant pressure of not ever feeling perfect enough, I want you to know I see you and I understand,” Kardashian told her 136 million followers.

“Every day, I am told by my family and friends who love me that I am beautiful, but I know that it needs to be believed from within. Just do you and make sure your heart is happy.”

RESPONSE

She’s getting support from Katie Couric too, who praised her in her comments for her “raw and honest post”.

"But I agree with those who say the non stop procedures and constant filters are promoting unrealistic and harmful beauty standards," she noted.

Her famous family also weighed in. Her momager Kris Jenner wrote: “Khloé you are the kindest most loving, most supportive, most beautiful heart I have ever known, and I adore you and am so proud of you…. you are an inspiration to all of us and I appreciate and love you each and every single day.”

Kendall and Kylie Jenner also praised their sister in the comments.

“Yes! you beautiful, strong, HEALTHY queen,” Kendall commented.

“love you soooo much,” Kylie wrote.

Jameela Jamil, who has criticized the famous family many times for supporting diet supplements and pushing unrealistic standards, weighed in.

"We are all f—ed when we buy into diet culture," Jamil, 35, wrote on Instagram. "Even though I remain furious at how much this family perpetuates fat-phobia and impossible beauty standards… I TOTALLY see why they're so obsessed with presenting as whatever society's latest ideal of 'perfect' is. Because they were harassed and bullied and scrutinized to within an inch of their lives."

"They may hurt us. But god did society hurt them," the Good Place star continued. "So this cycle of anti-feminist behavior has to end on both sides. They have to stop with the lies. The PUBLIC AND MEDIA HAVE TO STOP WITH THE BULLYING OVER THEIR LOOKS. It's just a vicious cycle otherwise."

"We cannot keep treating ourselves and each other like this. What's happening to her isn't funny. It's sad for everyone," Jamil said. "May a good thing that comes from it be that at least young girls can breathe knowing they're trying to live up to fake standards, and give themselves a break when they take holiday photos. And may Khloe maybe start to post more unedited photos and be a role model for self-acceptance."