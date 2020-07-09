Khloe Kardashian, or Is That Kylie Jenner?

PRPhotos.com

Keeping Up With the Kardashians seeming physical transformations is a full-time job, and social media is here for it. Khloe Kardashian has been the focus of attention most recently, with fans expressing consternation at what they see as a completely different face.

Recently, Khloe clapped back when a user wrote: "Why do you look so different in all your photos?" joking that it was "from my weekly face transplant clearly."

But recently they see the 36-year-old seems to twinning with her 22-year-old sister Kylie Jenner. She posted a shot of herself on the beach, writing to her 116 million followers: “I look so young in this photo I love it! Lol maybe it’s the hoodie?!”

One wrote, "Kylie? Is that you?", while another added, "I thought that was Kylie".