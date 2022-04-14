Khloe Kardashian Reveales True Was Photoshopped Into Disney Photos

Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian accidentally revealed Tuesday (April 12th) that True Thompson wasn’t really at Disneyland with her cousin Chicago West in December.

In an Instagram Story celebrating True’s fourth birthday, Khloe said it was her daughter's “first time” at the Happiest Place on Earth. In doing this, she mistakenly confirmed fans’ suspicions that Kim Kardashian photoshopped True into the photos she posted on social media late last year.

When she realized she’d let the cat out of the bag, Khloe tweeted, “Welllppp I f***ed this one up. Anyways….. let’s focus on something else 😂 Our show airs in a few days.”