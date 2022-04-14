Home » Entertainment » Khloe Kardashian Reveales True Was Photoshopped Into Disney Photos

Khloe Kardashian Reveales True Was Photoshopped Into Disney Photos

Getty Images
Getty Images
Posted on

Khloe Kardashian accidentally revealed Tuesday (April 12th) that True Thompson wasn’t really at Disneyland with her cousin Chicago West in December.

In an Instagram Story celebrating True’s fourth birthday, Khloe said it was her daughter's “first time” at the Happiest Place on Earth. In doing this, she mistakenly confirmed fans’ suspicions that Kim Kardashian photoshopped True into the photos she posted on social media late last year.

When she realized she’d let the cat out of the bag, Khloe tweeted, “Welllppp I f***ed this one up. Anyways….. let’s focus on something else 😂 Our show airs in a few days.”

Related Articles

Jennifer Lopez Says She Was Taking A Bubble Bath When Ben Affleck Proposed
Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Her Relationship With Pete Davidson
Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz Share Photos From Their Wedding
Simon Cowell Says Face Fillers Turned Him Into ‘Something Out Of A Horror Film’
Khloe Kardashian, Kristin Cavallari, Chrishelle Stause + More!
Travis Barker Opens Up About Similarities To Kourtney Kardashian