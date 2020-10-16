Home » Entertainment » Khloe Kardashian Says Comments On Her Looks Don’t Bother Her

Khloe Kardashian Says Comments On Her Looks Don’t Bother Her

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Khloe Kardashian doesn’t stress when trolls slam her. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opened up about her feelings in an Elle interview: “At first, mean comments would definitely bug me, and I’m like, ‘What in the world?' I would never take my time to shame someone or be negative. I only comment nice and positive things. At first, I would let stuff like that affect me. And now I really don’t care. Maybe if I’m having a bad day. But typically, I would say 90 percent of the time, it doesn’t affect me.”

Kardashian admitted that she tried not to respond, but it was difficult: “I try not to! I try to behave, but sometimes they’re just asking for it.”

Recently, users on social media have focused on her looks. One recently asked: “Why do you look so different in all your photos?”

She hit back: “My weekly face transplant clearly.”

