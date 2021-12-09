Khloe Kardashian Says ‘I’m Barely In My Own Body Right Now’

PRPhotos.com

Khloe Kardashian says you shouldn’t “read into” the bored look on her face during Halle Berry’s acceptance speech at the People’s Choice Awards Tuesday (Dec. 7th) night.

In response to a tweet accusing her of having an “I don't care” look on her face, the reality star wrote Wednesday (Dec. 8th), “That’s disappointing my face gave that expression. Halle Berry is such a force. Absolutely Stunning and beyond talented. Tbh I’m barely in my own body right now. Please don’t read into anything. Also please don’t tear me apart because you assumed something.”

Kardashian recently learned that Tristan Thompson conceived a child with his trainer while they were dating.