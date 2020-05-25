Home » Entertainment » Khloe Kardashian Shocks Fans With Her New Look

Khloe Kardashian Shocks Fans With Her New Look

Khloe Kardashian has debuted a new look, and Twitter is not having it. Several users posted photos of her changing face throughout the years, and the differences are stark. Wrote one: “Khloe Kardashian be looking like a different person every year.”

Another joked: “I hope Khloe Kardashian doesn't have a Face ID security on her iPhone…”

Still another opined: “Khloe Kardashian letting us know that Plastic Surgeons are essential workers too!”

The 35-year-old predicted the blowback, captioning the shot of her rocking a bronze tan and bronde tresses: “Location: under b***hes skin.”

Her ex Tristan Thompson seemed to like it though, commenting with two fire emojis, a red heart emoji and the muscle emoji. He wrote: "Baddie. P.S. I'm all for the caption."

