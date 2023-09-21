Khloe Kardashian, Sophie Turner, James Marsden + More!

KHLOE KARDASHIAN REVEALS CHEEK INDENTATION FOLLOWING MELANOMA BATTLE: Khloe Kardashian shared photos on her Instagram stories Tuesday (September 19th), revealing that she was left with a “huge indentation” in her cheek after having a tumor removed in 2022. "I am definitely not complaining because I would rather have an indention than melanoma any day," she wrote. "I'm so incredibly grateful to all the doctors who helped and continue to help me with my skin cancer journey." The Kardashians star added, “It will always be something we have to fill due to the mass," but that the treatment she's undergone has "done WONDERS."

SOPHIE TURNER SPOTTED ARM-IN-ARM WITH TAYLOR SWIFT FOLLOWING JOE JONAS DIVORCE: Sophie Turner was spotted out on the town in New York City with Joe Jonas’ ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift on Tuesday night (September 19th). The Game of Thrones actress and the “Bad Blood” singer were photographed with their arms linked, and Page Six reports that they had dinner together at Via Carota. This comes after Turner and Jonas announced they are divorcing after four years of marriage.

JAMES MARSDEN CELEBRATES HIS 50TH BIRTHDAY: James Marsden celebrated his 50th birthday in style with a party hosted by Casamigos over the weekend. The Dead To Me actor shared photos from the event to his Instagram stories on Monday (September 18th), including a photo of his birthday cake which featured a shirtless throwback portrait of himself. Guests included Tessa Thompson, Woody Harrelson, and his Jury Duty costar Ronald Galdden. "What a fun 30th bday for James," Gladden wrote on his Instagram stories with a winking face emoji.

COLTON UNDERWOOD SHARES HIS HUSBAND’S REACTION TO WATCHING HIS SEASON OF ‘THE BACHELOR:’ Colton Underwood appeared on Wednesday’s (September 20th) episode of Hannah Brown’s Better Tomorrow podcast and shared that his husband, Jordan C. Brown, has finally watched his season of The Bachelor. “When we first started dating I was like, ‘Please, out of respect for me, do not watch my season.’ And then two years in, he asked to watch,” Underwood said. “It is funny because I would be downstairs and he would be upstairs watching and I could hear him either laugh or be like, ‘Oh, my God.’ And then he was like, ‘How did people not know?'” Underwood came out as gay after playing the lead on the 23rd season of the hit show.