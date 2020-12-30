Khloe Kardashian Talks Social Media Break

PRPhotos.com

Even the Kardashians get sick of social media from time to time. Khloe Kardashian hit up IG to explain why she’s cooling it on Twitter and other channels for a bit. She told a fan who commented on a recent Instagram “come back to Twitter we miss you,” that, “I'll be back soon. I've been taking a social media break. Just pop in from time to time but I am enjoying the holiday time with my TuTu.”

Khloe has shared pics of herself and True decorating cookies and hanging out with life-sized gingerbread people. “Christmas Eve!!!! Moments with my True!! The sweetest!!” she captioned a shot of their winter activities. “Gingerbread house creations and plenty of candy eating!”

KIM

Meanwhile, her renewed relationship with Tristan Thompson appears to have her sister Kim Kardashian‘s blessing. Kim gifted her a $4K Judith Leiber purse, shaped like a mini basketball, and she hit up IG briefly to thank her for it.

Tristan and Khloe have been photographed hanging in Boston as he plays with his team, the Celtics.