Khloe Kardashian Tested Positive for COVID in Keeping Up With the Kardashians Preview

Looks like another celebrity fell victim to the coronavirus: Khloe Kardashian apparently caught the virus earlier this year, according to an exclusive clip of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The clip begins with mom Kris Jenner expressing concern, with Kim adding that they were “…anxiously awaiting the results”. Then, in self-recorded footage, Khloe confirms that she had tested positive for the virus. “Just found out that I do have corona”, she announced, adding that she had been in her room recovering after a couple of “really bad” days. She detailed her symptoms, as well, which included vomiting, shaking, hot and cold flashes, and terrible headaches. She ended the clip with some positive words, saying “we’re all gonna get through this.”

