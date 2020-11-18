Khloe Kardashian Thanks Tristan Thompson After Unfollowing Him

PRPhotos.com

For those desperate for another plot twist in the Khloe Kardashian-Tristan Thompson psychodrama, please pull up a chair! The reality star randomly unfollowed Thompson last week, after getting back together with him following two huge public cheating scandals. As fans will likely recall, he reportedly cheated on her first right before she gave birth to their child True, then again with her sister Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF Jordyn Woods.

Many assumed the unfollow meant they split. But in an apparent response to the rumors, Kardashian posted an IG Story saying to her daughter True, “Did I get flowers from your daddy?!” True pretended to read the card, which said: “'Congratulations on winning People's Choice!'”

Thompson wasn’t the only one she unfollowed. Kardashian also unfollowed Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, and Scott Disick. It’s possible, observers speculate, that it was related to Larsa Pippen‘s claim that she dated Thompson before Khloe and actually introduced her to him at a party Kim Kardashian had.