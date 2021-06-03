Khloe Kardashian Threatens Kimberly Alexander With Legal Action

PRPhotos.com

Khloe Kardashian is threatening to sue Kimberly Alexander, the woman claiming that Tristan Thompson fathered her child, if she does not stop harassing her.

Kardashian’s attorney, Lynda Goldman, sent a cease-and-desist letter to Alexander on Tuesday (June 1st) accusing her of faking DMs from Kardashian.

The letter, obtained by TMZ, reads, “You put words in her mouth that she never said and that she wouldn’t say. You faked the whole thing. And you have now publicly admitted it."

According to the timeline laid out by the lawyer, Alexander’s son was seven at the time she asked Thompson for a paternity test, which he took twice. The results, which Alexander’s own lawyers approved and accepted, said that Boston Celtics player was not the father.

Kardashian is demanding that Alexander stop defaming or harassing her on social media and elsewhere or face a lawsuit.