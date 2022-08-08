Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Teresa Guidice + More!

KHLOE KARDASHIAN AND TRISTAN THOMPSON WELCOME THEIR SECOND CHILD VIA SURROGATE: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are parents to a new baby boy via surrogacy. A source told People, “Khloé is on cloud nine. Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey. She is very excited to be a mom again. She really wanted a baby boy.” The source added that Kardashian is “taking her time with the name. She wants it to be just right.” Kardashian and Thompson broke up in January but have announced their plans to continue co-parenting together.

TERESA GIUDICE MARRIES LUIS RUELAS: Teresa Giudice is a married woman again. E! News reports that The Real Housewives of New Jersey star tied the knot with Luis Ruelas on Saturday (August 6th) in her home state. The pair began dating just two months after Giudice finalized her divorce from her ex-husband of 20 years, Joe Giudice, in 2020.

ABBI JACOBSON IS ENGAGED TO JODI BALFOUR: Broad City actress Abbi Jacobson confirmed with People that she is engaged to Ted Lasso actress Jodi Balfour. Jacobson was celebrating with her A League of Their Own costars at a screening of the original film at Cinespia on Saturday (August 6th). “It's out. It's great. We're so happy. We love Jodi,” D'Arcy Carden said. “Abbi's engaged! Abbi's engaged! Abbi's engaged! We've had to hide it for … No, I'm kidding,” Chanté Adams said, to which Jacobson replied, “No, you have not. You have not had to hide it. That was not a thing. It was not a secret.” Jacobson and Balfour started dating in 2020, and the couple made their red-carpet debut on Thursday (August 4th) at the premiere of the A League of Their Own series.

KEVIN SMITH BUYS THE NEW JERSEY MOVIE THEATER THAT HE FREQUENTED AS A TEEN: Clerks filmmaker Kevin Smith announced on Friday (August 5th) that he bought the New Jersey movie theater where he “spent the many frivolous Friday nights of my Jersey teenage youth,” and shared his plans for the venue. In an Instagram post, the Dogma director wrote, “As a cinema-centric kid, I used to dream about living in a movie theater one day! But the older I got, the more I realized that childhood dreams don’t really come true – so I’ll have to settle for living ABOVE @theatlanticmoviehouse, the movie theater that @jenschwalbach & I are buying with Ashley of @leeloomultiprops, @odblues7, & @jeffswanton5! My l’il baby @smodcastle is growing up to become the @smodcastlecinemas – the place to see movies, live shows, comedy, music & more!”