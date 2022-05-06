Home » Entertainment » Khloe Kardashian Tweets About Tristan Thompson Reunion

Khloe Kardashian Tweets About Tristan Thompson Reunion

Khloe Kardashian is having feelings about seeing her brief reconciliation with ex Tristan Thompson on The Kardashians.

When the show, featuring their brief reunion, aired Thursday (May 5th), Kardashian tweeted, “Well we know how this aged #TheKardashians.”

In a separate tweet, she added, “Watching these episodes now I definitely feel a type of way. Oh girl if only you knew… (Me talking to me).”

The pair briefly reunited after Thompson attended the engagement of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in October 2021.

