Khloe Kardashian Wants To Stop The ‘Narrative’ That She And Tristan Thompson Have Reunited

Khloe Kardashian wants the media to stop “pushing the narrative” that she and Tristan Thompson have reunited.

She wrote in the comments section of the @Khloelegend fan page on Instagram, “I suppose you guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what's the point. It's exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing the lies because it's the narrative they want to fuel. Have fun….

“Some things are just as simple as they seem. A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life. Example…..just how I support scott and will ever support him. He’s my brother. It’s not just on an nba stage.”