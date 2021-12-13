Kim Cattrall Goes On

Getty Images

Ever since the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That… premiered, fans have taken to Twitter to comment on Kim Cattrall’s absence. People reports that Cattrall went on a “liking spree” this week as fans expressed their support.

"And just like that… I find myself only wanting to watch anything @KimCattrall is in. This is a Kim appreciation tweet," one person wrote.

Cattrall played Samantha Jones in the original series, a successful publicist with a vibrant sex life. Explaining why Jones is missing from the And Just Like That… premiere, the show reveals that she moved to London for work after her “pride got damaged” when Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) let her go as a publicist.

Cattrall has long said that she would “never return to the franchise, citing tension with her costars.” Parker has denied all suggestions of a feud between herself and Cattrall.