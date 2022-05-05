Home » Entertainment » Kim Cattrall Reveals Why She Wasn’t On ‘And Just Like That’

Kim Cattrall Reveals Why She Wasn’t On ‘And Just Like That’

Kim Cattrall says she was never even asked to be a part of And Just Like That.

The How I Met Your Father star told Variety, “I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did – on social media.”

According to Cattrall, the HBO Max series is a lot like the proposed third film, in which her character was supposed to receive unwanted “d—k pics” from Brady, Miranda’s 14-year-old son.

Even if she had been asked – or is asked in the future – the answer will be no. She explained, “It’s powerful to say no. It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough.”

