Kim Kardashan-West Accused Of Wearing Black Face

Kim Kardashian-West was dragged on social media yesterday (December 19th) after sharing pics from her latest photoshoot with 7 Hollywood magazine. Although it was said that Kim channeled Elizabeth Taylor in the shoot, many believed the very tanned Kim was channelling the late Diahann Carroll and purposely tried to look like a black woman in the shoot.

One person tweeted, “Did Kim Kardashian just black face Diahann Carroll?” Another person commented, “She look black in that 2nd photo … hmmm here she go again.” FatalDreamer101 tweeted, “Kim K be like, 'it's not blackface, my husband is black.”

@alovelettertonani wrote on Instagram, “Look like a legit black woman. Everybody wants to be black until it’s time to be black” while @always.asiaa wrote, “I’m disgusted …… smh the small bit of respect i had for you … GONE.”

SOURCE DENIES KIM K BLACK FACE ACCUSATIONS

A source close to Kim has denied that the reality star was channelling a black woman. The source told Page Six, “It’s the lighting that makes her look darker in this specific image. There are multiple covers and images from this shoot where the lighting looks more natural.”

The source added, “People are so quick to find the negative in everything and also often forget that she is of Armenian descent.”