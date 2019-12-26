Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Gift North West With Michael Jackson Jacket

Six-year-old North West was gifted a piece of pop culture history for Christmas. North’s parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West gave their eldest of four a custom black velvet jacket worn by Michael Jackson.
Kardashian shared on Instagram Stories: “North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this. We won this on an auction for Northie for Christmas.”
In October, the jacket was sold at Julien’s Auctions for a reported $65,625. Jackson wore the item to his friend Elizabeth Taylor‘s 65th birthday party in 1997, then to a screening of his movie Ghost at the 50th Cannes Film Festival.
Twitter was not impressed. Several opined that North probably “doesn’t even know who Michael Jackson is,” while others seemed to focus on the largesse of the gift, considering the tot's age. Her first-cousin Stormi, others pointed out, got a mansion-sized playhouse from mom Kylie Jenner and grandmager Kris Jenner, making some wonder if the KarJenners need to rethink their gifting strategy for the under-10 set.