Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Threaten Chatty Former Bodyguard With $10M Suit

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have taken legal action against West’s former bodyguard who described him as “the neediest, moodiest and worst tipper.”
The 39-year-old SKIMs chief and 42-year-old rapper sent a cease-and-desist letter threating Steve Stanulis with a $10 million suit if he speaks out again, TMZ reports. Their legal team accuses the erstwhile bodyguard of making “false and defamatory” statements on the Hollywood Raw podcast, adding that it is also a breach of his confidentiality agreement, which he signed in 2016.
“It is unfortunate that this private matter between all parties has gotten out, however, no breach of any confidentiality agreement was done,” Stanulis’ rep told Page Six in a statement on Monday. “My client went on a podcast to promote his new film ‘5th Borough’ that is set to come out June 3rd and old stories that were already out there were brought up.”
Stanulis, a former NYPD police officer, called many of West’s rules—including walking 10 feet behind him—ridiculous. But he also said he’s the most hardworking client he’s ever had too.