Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Break Up

After nine months of dating, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly split.

Sources close to the pair exclusively told E! News that Kardashian and Davidson have “a lot of love and respect for each other,” but that long-distance dating “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

Davidson is currently working on the movie Wizards! in Australia, and Kardashian has been focused on spending time with her four kids.

On Saturday (August 6th), the Saturday Night Live star was photographed on the set of Wizards! for the first time since the news broke. He was wearing a green trucker hat and a t-shirt that read, “What… I feel like s—t.”