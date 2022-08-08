Home » Entertainment » Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Break Up

Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Break Up

Posted on

After nine months of dating, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly split.

Sources close to the pair exclusively told E! News that Kardashian and Davidson have “a lot of love and respect for each other,” but that long-distance dating “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

Davidson is currently working on the movie Wizards! in Australia, and Kardashian has been focused on spending time with her four kids.

On Saturday (August 6th), the Saturday Night Live star was photographed on the set of Wizards! for the first time since the news broke. He was wearing a green trucker hat and a t-shirt that read, “What… I feel like s—t.”

Related Articles

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Teresa Guidice + More!
Ellen Barkin Claims Johnny Depp Gave Her Drugs And Then Asked For Sex
Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Are Expecting Another Baby
Dane Cook And His Longtime Girlfriend, Kelsi Taylor, Are Engaged
Edie McClurg, Tom Cruise, Khloe Kardashian + More!
Luke Bryan And Peyton Manning To Co-Host CMA Awards