Kim Kardashian And Scott Disick Sued For Promoting Lottery Scam

Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick are being sued for promoting a sham lottery on social media.

A class action suit obtained by TMZ is seeking more than $20 million from each of the reality stars and the Australian company, Curated.

According to the lawsuit, the lottery was used to gather personal information to sell to advertisers and the alleged “winners” were fraudulent. The suit claims the people who entered the contest are getting “invaded by hundreds of advertisers, some of which are soliciting the Plaintiffs with potentially offensive and unwanted content.”

Sources directly connected to Curated tell TMZ every winner is legitimate and has been awarded their prizes.

