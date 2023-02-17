Home » Entertainment » Kim Kardashian Applauds Pennsylvania Governor’s Call To Abolish Capital Punishment

Kim Kardashian Applauds Pennsylvania Governor’s Call To Abolish Capital Punishment

Posted on

Kim Kardashian supports Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s call to abolish capital punishment in his state.

Shapiro announced on Twitter Thursday (February 16th) that he will not issue any execution warrants during his term – a message that was quoted by the SKIMS founder who added a trio of applause emojis.

Kardashian has become an advocate for prison reform in recent years. After the 2020 execution of Brandon Bernard, the Kardashians star said on her Hulu reality series, “The death penalty is so inhumane. I have to fight harder to make sure this doesn’t happen to someone else.”

Related Articles

Kanye West Goes To Police Station To Report Alleged Paparazzi Incident
Rihanna Had No Idea She Was Pregnant When She Agreed To Perform At The Super Bowl
Pastor Rebukes Christians Going To Beyonce’s Concert
Roseanne Claims ABC Wanted Her To Commit Suicide
DDG Responds to Halle Bailey Breakup Speculation
Whitney Houston Biopic Now Available to Stream Online