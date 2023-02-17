Kim Kardashian Applauds Pennsylvania Governor’s Call To Abolish Capital Punishment

Kim Kardashian supports Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s call to abolish capital punishment in his state.

Shapiro announced on Twitter Thursday (February 16th) that he will not issue any execution warrants during his term – a message that was quoted by the SKIMS founder who added a trio of applause emojis.

Kardashian has become an advocate for prison reform in recent years. After the 2020 execution of Brandon Bernard, the Kardashians star said on her Hulu reality series, “The death penalty is so inhumane. I have to fight harder to make sure this doesn’t happen to someone else.”