Kim Kardashian Asks Kanye ‘Ye’ West To Quit Claiming That He Can’t See His Kids

The Kim Kardashian and Kanye “Ye” West drama continues. On Monday (March 14th), West posted a photo of their eight-year-old daughter North‘s backpack to Instagram, which featured pins of her parents’ faces and an alien head pin between them.

The Donda creator captioned the post, “This was on my daughters back pack when I was ‘allowed’ to see her last week This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive.”

Kardashian decided to weigh in with a since-deleted comment. The SKIMS founder wrote, “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.”

Her response comes just a day after West posted a video “calling out” Kardashian for letting North use TikTok, and texts between West and Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, were made public.

