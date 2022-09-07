Kim Kardashian Bears Her Booty For ‘Interview’ Magazine

Kim Kardashian is bearing her booty for the September 2022 “American Dream” issue of Interview.

The reality star appears with bleach blonde hair and eyebrows and a pair of jeans slung below a jock strap for the cover photos.

Inside the issue, Kardashian addressed accusations that she is using her new private jet despite saying she’s doing her part to combat climate change. She told the magazine, “I do what I can, but you have to pick and choose what really works for you in your life. No one’s going to be 100 percent perfect.”

The SKIMS founder also opened up about ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, who she was still dating at the time of the interview. She called her ex, “a cutie” and added, “He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up.”