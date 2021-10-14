Kim Kardashian Buys Kanye West Out Of Their Hidden Hills Estate

PRPhotos.com

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have already started splitting up their assets.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Kardashian is now the sole owner of the Hidden Hills estate. The SKIMS founder paid her soon-to-be ex-husband $20 million for the property that is currently valued at around $60 million.

Kardashian and the kids have remained in the home since February when she filed for divorce.

West signed over his rights to the property and the transfer was recorded with L.A. County on September 28th. The sale of the home appears to signify that the two are unlikely to reconcile despite rumors to the contrary.