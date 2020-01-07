Kim Kardashian Claps Back at Trolls Who Say She Didn’t Contribute to Wildfires

PRPhotos.com

Kim Kardashian is not here for the haters who don’t have their facts straight. The 39-year-old went into clapback mode when she was accused of not donating to the Australian wildfires relief fund.

“Nothing gets me more heated than to see the Kardashians/Jenners talk about climate change/wildfires & not donate even a penny,” wrote the fan in a since-deleted tweet, tagging Kardashian along with sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Kardashian responded: “Nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything.”

She did not reveal the details of her donation, but she joins a cadre of celebs who are donating to the fires, which have burned through more than 11 million acres since September. Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman, Rihanna, Pink, Russell Crowe, Nick Kroll, Margot Robbie and many others have also donated.