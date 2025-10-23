Kim Kardashian Discloses Brain Aneurysm Diagnosis Linked To Kanye West Divorce Stress

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian reveals her brain aneurysm diagnosis during the Season 7 premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu. The reality star connects the medical condition to stress from her difficult divorce from Kanye West. In clips, Kardashian undergoes an MRI scan before telling family members about the “little aneurysm.” When sister Kourtney Kardashian responds with “Whoa!” Kim explains doctors said, “Just stress.” She acknowledges the ongoing challenges of co-parenting four children with West, stating “People think I have the luxury of walking away” and “My ex will be in my life no matter what.” Kardashian also reveals her psoriasis returned after feeling “pretty tested” by West, whom she divorced in 2021. She expresses concern about protecting their children from West’s troubling behavior, saying “They’re gonna grow up, they’re gonna see.” (Story URL)