Kim Kardashian Flew To Kanye’s Album Listening Party

Kim Kardashian made a surprise appearance to support her ex, Kanye West, at his album listening event.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum flew to Atlanta on Thursday (July 22nd) where West’s tenth studio album, DONDA, premiered during a sold out gathering at Mercedes Benz Stadium.  

An insider shared with E! that the rapper had recently talked to Kardashian about including a track about their marriage on the album.  The source said, "He was respectful and gave her the heads up, and did not want to blindside her."

