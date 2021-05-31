Kim Kardashian Gets Restraining Order Against Stalker

PRPhotos.com

Kim Kardashian isn’t taking chances. She has won a restraining order against a man who she says has been stalking her property while declaring his love for her. The 32-year-old Charles Peter Zelenoff has reportedly been harassing her for months, attempting to break into her property. He has also declared his love for her on social media.

Kim’s lawyer Shawn Holley filed the order Friday. Zelenoff has two recent battery convictions. Per the order, he must stay 100 yards away from her and her property.

As fans doubtless recall, Kim was robbed and tied up in Paris, an experience that made her and her famous family more serious about security since the 2016 incident. Her sister Kendall Jenner also recently won a restraining order against an alleged stalker.