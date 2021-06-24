Kim Kardashian Granted Permanent Restraining Order Against Stalker

PRPhotos.com

Kim Kardashian has obtained a permanent restraining order against Charles Peter Zelenoff, a man she claims has been stalking her for months.

TMZ reports that the court ordered Zenenoff to keep his distance for three years during a hearing on Wednesday (June 23rd).

The SKIMS founder was granted a temporary restraining order earlier this month after the man sent an engagement ring and the contraceptive pill, Plan B to her home. It was not the first time he had made contact with the reality star. According to court papers, he had previously made attempts to enter the gated community where she lives.

Kardashian had previously stated that she was “fearful” of Zelenoff because he has a criminal background.