Kim Kardashian Has an ‘Exit Plan’ for Kanye West Divorce?

Kim Kardashian has her divorce completely planned out, even though papers have not yet been filed, Us Weekly reports. An insider tells the mag she “began talks” with legendary divorce lawyer Laura Wasser in July 2020, laying the initial groundwork.

The 40-year-old Skims founder and 43-year-old Grammy winner sparked rumors of a split after months of distance following West’s failed presidential bid and alleged bipolar episodes in which he openly discussed his desire to divorce Kardashian and his failed plan to abort their first child.

They married in May, 2014 and share North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 20 months. She hopes they can split everything down the middle.

A source tells Us: “Kim has had all of her and Kanye’s financials and properties ready to be split, it’s a very fair deal for everyone. Kim has all of her assets and financials ready for when she decides to file officially. Friends thought she was going to file in September, but she’s holding out. That does not mean that everything behind the scenes is already done.”

A source said earlier this month: “They have both been living separate lives for many months now. … Kanye isn’t as focused and doesn’t live in the real world. Their world views no longer line up.”