Kim Kardashian Heads To White House With Exonerated Women

Kim Kardashian headed back to the White House to meet President Donald Trump in the Oval Office and introduce him to four women he helped free from prison.

She announced her visit on Twitter Wednesday morning. “Today Alice, Crystal, Judith, Tynice and I, along with the @cut_50 team will be at the White House bringing light to these women and discuss more change that our justice system desperately needs!” Kardashian West tweeted.

Trump reportedly met with Kardashian and the freed prisoners, including Alice Johnson, who was released from prison on a drug charge in June of 2018, as well as Tynice Nichole Hall, Crystal Munoz and Judith Negron.

She also shared shots of the women with info on why they were in prison. She wrote: “Crystal Munoz was sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to posses & distribute marijuana. She left behind a five month old baby & was pregnant. Crystal was shackled by prison guards during the birth of her second daughter.”

Kardashian shared that Negron was sentenced to 35 years for conspiracy to commit health care fraud. She tweeted: “After trial she received the longest sentence ever given to a female for a white collar crime. A mother, she left behind two young sons. This was Judith’s first ever offense.”

She added that Hall was sentenced to 35 years as well for a nonviolent offense. Kardashian tweeted: “Her boyfriend at the time used her house for his illegal drug activities. She was only 22 years old when she went to prison and left behind a 3 year old son.”

Kardashian has visited the White House twice in her justice reform mission. Her work inspired her to pursue work as a lawyer herself.