Kim Kardashian Honors The Late Fashion Designer Thierry Mugler

Kim Kardashian posted an Instagram tribute to the late fashion designer, Thierry Mugler, who passed away unexpectedly this weekend. He was 73 years old.

Mugler designed several stunning looks for Kardashian over the years, which she features in a collection of photos. Along with a broken heart emoji, Kardashian wrote, “Manfred Thierry Mugler, My heart breaks. There’s no one like you! Your vision, your transformations, your magic! I am so honored to have known you, spent time with you and be a muse for you.”

“I will never forget our time together around the world and learning from the master himself on what couture really meant!” she continued.

Kardashian concluded her post by expressing her love for Mugler and added that he “always said beauty will save the world.”