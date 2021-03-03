Kim Kardashian Is Worried About Kanye West’s Mental Health Amid Split

PRPhotos.com

Kim Kardashian is concerned about Kanye West‘s mental health amid their split, ET reports. The pair share North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1, and an insider tells ET that she is concerned about his stability, but says she “has full faith that he will strive to do his best to be the father and person he once was.”

“The divorce has been difficult for him, but knowing that he has access to his little ones and has split custody is making the transition easier,” the source says. “Kim and Kanye are in contact with regards to their kids. Kanye has hope that they will reconcile, but he is not expecting that in the immediate future.”

“The kids are doing great and the older ones have had time to process and understand the situation,” the source continues. “Kim and the rest of her family have done an excellent job at coaching the kids through this.”

Kardashian, meanwhile, feels “absolutely relieved.”

“She is happy to see that chapter close. She knows that it is what is healthiest for her and her family and she is ready to put this hardship behind her both publicly and personally,” the source says. “Kim has had her moments of feeling overwhelmed as a mom, of course, but the fact that her family has been so unified and supported her through this difficult time has made things so much easier for her to process.”

She definitely appears to be living her best life. This week, she supported Dolce & Gabbana‘s virtual fashion show, posting sultry images of herself in black lingerie from home for the label.