Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner File Defamation Lawsuit Against Ray J

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner filed a defamation lawsuit Wednesday against R&B singer Ray J, claiming he made false statements about a federal RICO investigation. The suit alleges Ray J first suggested the Kardashians should face criminal investigation on a TMZ special in May, calling racketeering charges “appropriate.” On September 24th, Ray J said during a livestream “The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy” and “the feds is coming.” He also stated “It’s worse than Diddy,” referencing Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal trafficking charges. The lawsuit says “Ray J’s public statements are blatantly false. No such federal investigation exists.” It also alleges that the recent comments are just the latest in a pattern of inflammatory statements from Ray J (who was Kim Kardashian’s partner in her infamous 2007 sex tape, and is the younger brother of Brandy). (Story URL)