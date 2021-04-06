Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner Send Subtle Signals on Relationship Status

PRPhotos.com

Kim Kardashian and her momager Kris Jenner appear to be sending subtle messages about the status of her relationship with her estranged husband, Kanye West.

SUPPORT

In a post on social media, Kim showed ongoing support for Kanye by sporting a new pair of Yeezy slides.

BUT DISTANCE

However, per Kris’ post, Kim has stopped using Kanye’s last name. She shared a pic of her kids’ golf bags, and Kim’s personalized one featured her maiden name: “Kim Kardashian.”

According to reports, the pair are focusing on co-parenting and aren’t currently speaking.