Kim Kardashian ‘Longs For The Day’ When Kanye ‘Ye’ West Can Accept Their Divorce

Kim Kardashian is ready to be done with the drama. A source told Us Weekly that she’s hoping Kanye “Ye” West can “accept the reality” of their divorce.

“She longs for the day when things finally calm down and Kanye accepts the reality of the situation, that she’s moved on and doesn’t want his drama interrupting her as she tries to move on with her life,” the insider told the publication.

Another source shared that the SKIMS founder is “truly happy” now that she’s legally single. “It’s a positive step forward in the divorce. Even though other issues are still being disputed, it’s a huge weight off her shoulders,” they said.