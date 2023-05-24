Kim Kardashian Looks Back On Her Relationship With Kanye ‘Ye’ West

Kim Kardashian is opening up about how she views relationships following her divorce from Kanye “Ye” West. On Monday’s (May 22nd) episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, the Kardashians star explained that she doesn’t consider their marriage to be a “failure.”

“Something I learned is that you cannot help people that don't want the help,” she said. “You can't force your beliefs and project that on someone that thinks something totally different.”

While she didn’t name West directly, Kardashian continued, “It's okay to have those different views. It's why the world goes round. But if you don't align in the same values and morals and things at your core, then it's okay to realize that this life is so short, and you should go and find the people that do align with what you really believe in.”

The SKIMS founder added that she doesn’t consider a relationship a “failure” just because it doesn’t work out in the end. “Sometimes I feel like people think that if a relationship doesn't work out that it's a failure, but I don't really look at it like that. 15 years together, 10 years. That's not a failure. That is so beautiful,” she said.

Kardashian and West began dating in 2012 and finalized their divorce in November of last year.