Kim Kardashian Mocked For Beyond Meat Ad

Kim Kardashian is coming under fire for appearing in a Beyond Meat ad where she doesn’t even taste the food.

In a video that made its debut on the brand’s Instagram Tuesday (May 24th), the reality star said, “I believe so much in the mission of Beyond Meat that I’ve stepped in to help with my greatest asset – my taste.”

She then held up a plant-based meatball and squeezed a lime over a Beyond Meat taco, but Twitter users called her out for never taking a bite before calling the food, “delicious.”

One Twitter user wrote, “You didn’t actually show her consuming the product…Did she actually eat it,” while another wrote, “I aint buying it cause you aint really eating it.”