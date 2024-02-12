Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr., Mark Ruffalo + More!

KIM KARDASHIAN AND ODELL BECKHAM JR. ARE PHOTOGRAPHED TOGETHER FOR THE FIRST TIME: Rumored couple Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have been spotted together for the first time. According to Entertainment Tonight, the pair were photographed at a hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11th). They were first linked in September of last year.

MARK RUFFALO CALLS FOR A PERMANENT CEASEFIRE IN GAZA: According to Deadline, Mark Ruffalo wore pins on his lapel that represented “peace lilies and Artists for Ceasefire” during the DGA Awards on Saturday (February 10th). The Poor Things actor said he is “calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. There are 1,200 Israelis dead and 27,000 Palestinians.” He added, “We’re asking the leaders of the world, especially President Biden, to demand a ceasefire, a lasting ceasefire, and give peace a chance instead of just a continued bombing, the escalation of violence and what will soon become a regional war that America will be dragged into.”

BEN AFFLECK IGNORES QUESTION ABOUT KISSING BRITNEY SPEARS: On Friday (February 9th), TMZ obtained a video of Ben Affleck dodging a question about kissing Britney Spears. The Argo actor smiled when a photographer greeted him in Spanish, but he just walked to his car and drove away after the photographer asked him about Spears’ recent claims. The “Toxic” singer shared a black-and-white throwback photo of the pair to Instagram recently, writing, “Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago!!! He’s such an amazing actor. Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night … I honestly forgot … damn that’s crazy!!!” She later deleted the post.

JOSH BROLIN WROTE A POEM ABOUT TIMOTHEE CHALAMET: According to Variety, Josh Brolin and cinematographer Greig Fraser have documented what happened behind the scenes of Dune: Part One and Dune: Part Two in a new book called Dune: Exposures. Included in the book is a poem Brolin wrote about his costar, Timothee Chalamet. Along with describing the Wonka actor’s “cheekbones,” “youth-laden eyes,” and “lips of a certain poetry,” Brolin writes, “The way you hold my gaze/makes me fear my own age/Because something in me tells me/You are going to offer me something and,/for now/I’m not sure/it’s going to be/something/I want anymore.” Dune: Exposures is set to be released on Tuesday (February 13th).