Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Introducing Her Kids To Pete Davidson

On the Today show Tuesday (June 21st), Kim Kardashian shared the steps she took before introducing Pete Davidson to her children. It turns out that North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm didn’t meet the Saturday Night Live star until six months after the pair first started dating.

Kardashian told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie that she consulted her sister Kourtney and “a few therapists” on how to approach the process first.

“I definitely wanted to wait six months and that was the marker. It’s different for everyone and different things work for different people. But you just have to do what feels right and try to just be as respectful and cautious as possible,” The Kardashians star said.

Kardashian also shared that her relationship with Davidson took her “by surprise.” Following the end of her relationship with Kanye “Ye” West, she said, “I waited a while. I waited like a good 10 months before I was ready to open myself up.” She added that she was looking for “new energy and something different.”