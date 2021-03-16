Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Rough Year

PRPhotos.com

While fans will have to wait for the premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians for more details, Kim Kardashian admits that this year has been “challenging” to say the least.

Kim, as many will recall, is in the midst of a split from her husband Kanye West, with whom she shares four children. PLUS the pandemic. She told Vogue: “I think this year has been challenging for so many people but I also think that this year was a huge cleanse and just a huge opportunity for people to really be grateful for the simple things and that is a huge — I think awakening that some people had.”

She added: “I always try to look at things in a positive way. Even though it has been such a challenging year, it’s a time to regenerate, get creative, spend so much time with family and just this time I’ve been able to spend with my children has been priceless. That part has been so beautiful.”

Kim did not discuss Kanye specifically. According to multiple reports, the pair is no longer speaking, and Kim has to run all co-parenting logistics through his security team.