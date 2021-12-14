Kim Kardashian Passes Baby Bar Exam In California

PRPhotos.com

On her fourth try, Kim Kardashian successfully passed California’s baby bar exam. The mom of four posted an image of herself looking in the mirror to Instagram Monday (December 13th) and wrote, "OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!"

Despite failing the exam three times in the past two years, Kardashian dusted herself off and tried again. This time, she is celebrating a victory as she moves one step closer to becoming a lawyer. In her post, she thanked Van Jones, who she says talked her into going to law school, her team for helping her study, and her late father, Robert Kardashian, Sr., who was also a lawyer.

She ended her post with an inspirational message: "Bottom line is don't ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side!"

KIM KARDASHIAN FILES LEGAL DOCUMENTS STATING THAT SHE DOESN'T WANT TO RECONCILE WITH KANYE WEST

Meanwhile, Kim has filed papers stating that she is not making an efforts toward reconciling with Kanye West, noting“irreconcilable differences” that “caused [their] marriage to irretrievably break down.”

According to TMZ, Kim also stated that she’s been trying to end their marriage since February, but Kanye is not responding. She explained, “I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with [Kanye] since I filed for divorce in February 2021. I have requested several times that [Kanye] agree to bifurcation and terminate our marital status. [He] has not responded to my request.”

She also added the following, “[Kanye] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted.”