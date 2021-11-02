Kim Kardashian + Pete Davidson?

PRPhotos.com

After Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were photographed holding hands on a roller coaster, the romance rumor mill has been in overdrive.

Kardashian was photographed in NYC on Monday, reportedly to attend the WSJ. Magazine’s 11th annual Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on Monday night.

But Davidson is also in town filming SNL. Sources tell Radar that Davidson has been actively pursuing Kardashian and worked hard with her as she prepped to host SNL.

“Pete uses the show as his personal dating service. That’s how he met Ariana Grande and that’s how he became friendly with Kim,” sources tell Radar.

“Pete was more supportive than anyone in the cast when Kim hosted. He went out of his way to make sure she was comfortable and even took time to privately coach Kim to make sure all her jokes landed. It’s the only place in the world where staff is not discouraged to date. Colin Jost met Scarlett Johansson at the show and who can forget Ben Affleck hooking up with the show’s producer Lindsay Shookus?" the insider added.

“Let’s just say it, Pete loves dating super famous people. He loves the attention and getting chased around by photographers. Right now, press is camped out outside his home in Staten Island, hoping to catch him with Kim, and he loves it,” a friend tells Radar.