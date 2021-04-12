Kim Kardashian Promises New Show as Skims Surges to $1.6B

PRPhotos.com

Do the Kardashians’ shows drive their products or vice versa? It’s one of the existential philosophical quandaries of the day. Kim Kardashian isn’t ready for that question to be tested IRL. As Keeping Up With the Kardashians ends after 20 years, Kim promises more shows soon on social media: "We won't be gone long!! Our new show on @hulu will be coming after the final season," the 40-year-old reality star responded.

$1.6 BILLION

Speaking of product juggernauts, Kim’s shapewear company, Skims, is now valued at $1.6 billion, despite the pandemic, when everyone seemed to be wearing sweats.

She told the New York Times: “We’re your basics go-to, we’re still able to keep that shapewear core.”

She said she hoped to build Skims into a “multigenerational brand that will be around for a very long time.”

But she did not rule out eventually selling the business. “I think I’m open to the conversation, for sure,” she said. But “I would never want to give up my process. I would hope that whoever we partner with in a sale one day would believe in that, too.”