Kim Kardashian Reacts To The Death Of George Floyd

PRPhotos.com

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the murder of George Floyd. On Saturday morning (May 30th), she wrote, “Like so many of you, I am angry. I am more than angry. I am infuriated and I am disgusted.” She continued, “For years, with every horrific murder of an innocent black man, woman, or child, I have always tried to find the right words to express my condolences and outrage. But the privilege I am afforded by the color of my skin has often left me feeling like this is not a fight that I can truly take on my own. Not today, not anymore.”

She continued, “I am exhausted by the heartbreak I feel seeing mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and children suffering because their loved one was murdered or locked away unjustly for being black.”

She added, “Even though I will never know the pain and suffering they have endured, or what it feels like to try to survive in a world plagued by systemic racism, I know I can use my own voice to help amplify those voices that have been muffled for too long.”

She ended her post with, “#blacklivesmatter, #justiceforgeorgefloyd, #justiceforahamudarbery, #justiceforbronnataylor.”