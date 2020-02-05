Kim Kardashian Reveals Her, North West’s Diet Plan

PRPhotos.com

The 39-year-old Kim Kardashian answered fan’s diet questions on Twitter Monday, explaining that she was craving Eggo waffles.

She tweeted: “I eat mostly plant based. No meat anymore.” When fans asked if her kids followed her plan, she replied, “Yes they do! North is a pescatarian though.”

Some fans took it in stride, with one joking, “My kids are chickennuggetarians,” while others said that kids should be able to decide when they’re older, “Stop putting kids on vegan lmao they need meat and everything they can decide for themselves when they are older”.

Kardashian shared snippets of a typical diet day, writing, “Oatmeal and vegan sausage for breakfast, vegan tacos are my fave for lunch! Salads are good too!”

She added: “I love Cheetos. OMG Cheetos puffs too and Doritos sometimes,” adding, “I hate HOT anything! I hate Spicy anything. I know this is going to be very unpopular to so many but I just don't like it. Regular Cheetos for me or Cheetos puffs are my absolute fave.”